Kemira misses, weak titanium market hurts Sachtleben

HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish chemicals group Kemira reported a surprisingly weak fourth quarter after a decline in the titanium dioxide market hit its German joint venture Sachtleben.

Kemira's fourth-quarter core operating profit unexpectedly fell by around 2 percent from a year earlier to 33.7 million euros ($45.59 million), missing the market's consensus forecast of 41 million in a Reuters poll. The company's shares fell 4 percent after the announcement.

Sources have said Kemira and Rockwood are renewing their efforts to sell Sachtleben.