BRIEF-Kemira: possibility of exiting Sachtleben has not materialised

HELSINKI Feb 6 Kemira Oyj : * Says possibility of exiting sachtleben has not materialised * Says does not see titanium dioxide market rebounding to 2011 highs in

forseeable future

