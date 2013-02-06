BRIEF-Kemira: possibility of exiting Sachtleben has not materialised

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Feb 6 Kemira Oyj : * Says possibility of exiting sachtleben has not materialised * Says does not see titanium dioxide market rebounding to 2011 highs in
forseeable future
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing