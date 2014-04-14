COLUMN-U.S. railways slow to a crawl on Chicago snarl-up: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 14 Extreme winter weather and
increased congestion have slowed rail shipments on large parts
of the U.S. network to a crawl since the start of the year,
prompting farmers and other rail users to complain.
"(We) are growing increasingly concerned about the
deterioration in service that is now occurring over significant
areas of your system," regulators at the Surface Transportation
Board (STB) wrote in a letter to Burlington Northern Santa Fe
(BNSF) railroad at the beginning of February.
Farmers have blamed increased oil shipments and poor service
by the railroads and have pressed regulators to intervene. But
extreme winter weather, more than anything, has caused the
backlog, which will probably last several more months.
The STB, which monitors railroad services and fees, also
sent a letter to Canadian Pacific (CP) at the start of
March to demand an explanation for the delays and an action plan
to restore acceptable customer service.
Rail operators acknowledge the problem, particularly in the
Midwest and in the northern plains states, citing bad weather,
rising oil shipments and a bumper grain harvest.
"BNSF's service in the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first
quarter of 2014 has fallen short of our customers'
expectations," the railway admitted to the STB.
Rail cars moving grains and sugar beet have been affected
particularly badly. The railroads are still struggling to
restore service even as the weather improves.
At the end of March, BNSF still had more than 16,000
agricultural cars past due, averaging over 21 days late,
according to its report to the STB. Delays are especially
widespread in North Dakota, where almost 8,000 rail cars were
past their due date.