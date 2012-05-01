Manufacturing software from Kenandy gets upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO May 1 Supply-chain software
company Kenandy will launch its new product later this week at
Salesforce.com's Cloudforce conference, underscoring the
appetite for cloud-based products in all corners of business.
Because they are generally fairly inexpensive, cloud-based
products allow smaller companies access to tools that had
previously been available only to larger competitors, making it
easier for start-ups to encroach on big-company turf.
In addition, Kenandy may raise more cash at the end of the
year, said Chief Executive Sandra Kurtzig in a phone interview.
The company raised $10.5 million last year from venture firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Salesforce, law firm Wilson
Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and others.
Kenandy, whose existing Social ERP product had allowed
businesses to track orders and manufacturing, has added features
to the 2.0 version including invoicing, accounts receivables,
and employee expense accounts, said Kurtzig, who founded
previous-generation manufacturing-software company ASK Corp in
the 1970s.
The company is aiming at mid-tier businesses with revenue in
the $12 million-$400 million range who have outgrown simple
spreadsheets and software, but aren't quite ready for the
expense and challenge of software from players like SAP
and Oracle.
Cloud-based software runs offsite, so the company using it
doesn't have to build and maintain the servers that host it.
Software updates are automatic. By contrast, traditional
software generally requires technicians to push through updates
and more tweaking as a result of the updates.
The Kenandy product is built on the back of the ubiquitous
Force.com platform built by Salesforce.com, the
customer-relations software giant.