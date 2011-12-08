Malaysia's Kencana Petroleum says wins $320 mln contract in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 8 Malaysian oil and gas
services provider Kencana Petroleum said it has won a 1 billion
ringgit ($320.05 million) contract to fabricate and load process
equitment modules for the Wheatstone Project LNG plant facility
in Ashburton North, Western Australia.
Kencana said the Wheatstone Project is a joint venture
between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron, Apache
, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company and Shell
.
The initial phase of the project comprises of two liquefied
natural gas trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million
tonnes per annum and a domestic gas plant, Kencana said in an
exchange filing on Thursday.
Kencana said the fabrication work will be done out of its
plant in Lumut, Perak, located on the West Coast of the
Malaysian peninsula.