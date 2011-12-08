Malaysia's Kencana Petroleum says wins $320 mln contract in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 8 Malaysian oil and gas services provider Kencana Petroleum said it has won a 1 billion ringgit ($320.05 million) contract to fabricate and load process equitment modules for the Wheatstone Project LNG plant facility in Ashburton North, Western Australia.

Kencana said the Wheatstone Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron, Apache , Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company and Shell .

The initial phase of the project comprises of two liquefied natural gas trains with a combined capacity of 8.9 million tonnes per annum and a domestic gas plant, Kencana said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Kencana said the fabrication work will be done out of its plant in Lumut, Perak, located on the West Coast of the Malaysian peninsula.