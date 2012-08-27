版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Kenexa soars in premarket, IBM to buy

NEW YORK Aug 27 Kenexa Corp : * Shares surge 41 percent in premarket trading, International Business Machines

Corp to buy

