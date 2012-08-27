版本:
IBM to buy HR software firm Kenexa for $1.3 bln

Aug 27 IBM Corp agreed to buy Kenexa Corp, which makes human resource management software, for about $1.3 billion.

The $46 per share offer represents a 42.5 percent premium to Kenexa's close on Friday.

