BRIEF-Kennametal sets 2013, long-term targets

Sept 19 Kennametal Inc : * Sees FY 2013 sales $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion, EPS $4.10 to $4.40 * Sees long-term sales up 6 percent to 10 percent a year * Sees long-term EPS up 15 percent to 20 percent a year * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view