UPDATE 1-Kennametal Q1 results beat estimates

(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Industrial tool maker Kennametal Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
strong demand from customers in the transportation and energy
markets.
For the first quarter, net income was $72 million, or 88
cents a share, compared with $34.9 million, or 42 cents a share
a year ago.
The company, which competes with Sweden's Sandvik
and Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), said revenue rose 24 percent to
$658.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 77 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $619.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Evans, Georgia-based company closed at $38.40
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost
about 7 percent in value since July 28, when the company posted
fourth-quarter results.
