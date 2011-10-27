UPDATE 1-Kennametal Q1 results beat estimates

* Q1 EPS $0.88 vs est $0.77

* Q1 rev $658.9 mln vs est $619.7 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Industrial tool maker Kennametal Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong demand from customers in the transportation and energy markets.

For the first quarter, net income was $72 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $34.9 million, or 42 cents a share a year ago.

The company, which competes with Sweden's Sandvik and Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), said revenue rose 24 percent to $658.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 77 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $619.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Evans, Georgia-based company closed at $38.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost about 7 percent in value since July 28, when the company posted fourth-quarter results.