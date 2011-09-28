Kennametal affirms outlook, industrial bright spot

NEW YORK, Reuters (Sept 28) -- Industrial tool maker Kennametal (KMT.N) affirmed its fiscal 2012 outlook, saying its restructuring during the downturn and its diversification are bolstering profits even as the global economy struggles.

Kennametal, sometimes called a pure play on global industrial production, expects its streamlining and demand from the industrial and transportation markets to drive growth above industrial production.

"Our order book is very consistent with our guidance," of double-digit growth this fiscal year, Chief Executive Carlos Cardoso said in an interview after the Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based company's analyst day presentation in New York.

"The bright light is the industrial sector" in an otherwise difficult economy, he said. "We went through two or three years where people didn't buy things" and now need to replace aging equipment.

Fifty-four percent of the company's business is outside of the United States, he said, adding that product and geographic diversity are helping to offset the shaky economy.

The company is nearing its goal of having North America, Europe and Asia each account for a third of its sales.

In Europe, where financial markets and the economies are turbulent, the company's biggest customer base is in relatively strong performing countries, Cardoso said.

"When you look at European GDP and other indicators, of course it doesn't look promising," he said. "Our biggest market is Germany, which is booming right now."

The company maintained its forecast of $3.50 to $3.80 earnings per share on sales of $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion for the current 2012 fiscal year, which ends next June.

It reported a record $2.98 adjusted EPS for fiscal 2011 on $2,4 billion in sales.

Kennametal, which makes tools, engineered components and advanced materials used in production processes, expects at least 15 percent growth in operating margins and return on invested capital during the fiscal year.

Kennametal's shares were down 4.3 percent to $33.25 in early afternoon trading, having traded as high as $45.65 in July. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)