New Issue-Kennametal sells $400 mln in notes

Nov 5 Kennametal Inc on Friday sold $400
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KENNAMETAL

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 2.65 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.867   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.671 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/07/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

