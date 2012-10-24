Kennametal posts lower quarterly profit, cuts outlook

Oct 24 Industrial toolmaker Kennametal Inc reported sharply lower quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its sales and earnings outlook for the year, citing slowing economies.

Net income fell to $46.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $72.0 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales dropped to $629 million, from $659 million.