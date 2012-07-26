Kennametal Q4 profit beats Street, gives 2013 forecast

* Q4 EPS $1.06 vs est $1.03
* Q4 sales up 7 pct
* Sees FY 2013 EPS $4.10-$4.40
July 26 Kennametal Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved
infrastructure sales, and the industrial tool maker forecast
fiscal 2013 earnings mostly above Wall Street estimates.
The company's infrastructure sales rose 24 percent to $318
million, while industrial segment sales fell 4 percent.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $739.2 million, but missed
analysts' expectations of $762.5 million.
Kennametal, which makes tools, engineered components and
advanced materials consumed in production processes, expects
fiscal 2013 earnings of $4.10 to $4.40 a share, versus analysts'
estimate of $4.20 per share. It forecast total sales to grow 7
to 10 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the company's net income was $86.0
million, or $1.06 a share, compared with $86.7 million, or $1.04
cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based company closed at
$33.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.