版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 04:25 BJT

New Issue-Kennametal sells $300 mln notes

Feb 9 Kennametal Inc on Thursday
sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KENNAMETAL INC 	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.877   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.89 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 187.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL +30 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐