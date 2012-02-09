New Issue-Kennametal sells $300 mln notes

Feb 9 Kennametal Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KENNAMETAL INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.877 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.89 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 187.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL +30 BPS