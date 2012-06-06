版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Kenneth Cole agrees to be taken private

June 6 Clothes and accessories company Kenneth Cole Productions Inc agreed to be taken private by its namesake founder in a deal that values the company at about $280 million.

The designer, who holds a 46 percent stake in the company, will pay $15.25 per share for the remaining stake, a 5 percent premium to Tuesday's close.

He had offered to take the company private in February for $15 a share.

