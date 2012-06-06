Kenneth Cole agrees to be taken private

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Clothes and accessories company Kenneth Cole Productions Inc agreed to be taken private by its namesake founder in a deal that values the company at about $280 million.
The designer, who holds a 46 percent stake in the company, will pay $15.25 per share for the remaining stake, a 5 percent premium to Tuesday's close.
He had offered to take the company private in February for $15 a share.
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility