RPT-UPDATE 1-Puma Energy to buy stake in Kenya's KenolKobil

NAIROBI May 7 Puma Energy has entered into an exclusive agreement with key shareholders of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil to buy a majority stake in the company, KenolKobil said on Monday.

If the deal goes through, Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer B.V., will get a firm footing in a country where oil fever has risen in recent weeks after discovery of oil in the north by Tullow Oil.

"Should the transaction proceed, Puma Energy would comply with the requirements of the regulations ... and contemplates making a takeover offer to acquire all the shares in the company," KenolKobil said in a statement.

KenolKobil, which operates in 10 African countries, raised its pretax earnings by 74 percent last year to 4.9 billion shillings ($58.93 million).

The deal is subject to due diligence, regulatory approval and price confirmation, KenolKobil said.