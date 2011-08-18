UPDATE 1-Kensey Nash Q4 adj profit beats Street, ups FY12 view

* Q4 adj shr $0.36 vs est $0.34 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.88-$1.91 vs est $1.86

* Sees FY12 rev $92.0 mln vs est $86.6 mln (follows alerts)

Aug 18 - Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp posted an adjusted fourth-quarter profit that came above analysts' estimates and raised its 2012 forecast, on higher sales from the Norian acquisition and new orders from heart device maker St Jude Medical Inc .

For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.88- $1.91, excluding items, on revenue of about $92 million.

It had previously forecast earnings of $1.85-$1.90 on revenue of $90 million.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $1.86 a share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, the company earned 36 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $18.7 million, below analysts' estimates of $19.0 mln.

In May, the company had bought Norian, a unit of Switzerland-based Synthes Inc . The unit manufactures orthobiosurgery products distributed globally by Synthes.

The company's shares closed at $27.82 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)