UPDATE 1-Kensey Nash Q4 adj profit beats Street, ups FY12 view

* Q4 adj shr $0.36 vs est $0.34 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.88-$1.91 vs est $1.86
* Sees FY12 rev $92.0 mln vs est $86.6 mln
(follows alerts)
Aug 18 - Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp
posted an adjusted fourth-quarter profit that came above
analysts' estimates and raised its 2012 forecast, on higher
sales from the Norian acquisition and new orders from heart
device maker St Jude Medical Inc .
For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.88-
$1.91, excluding items, on revenue of about $92 million.
It had previously forecast earnings of $1.85-$1.90 on
revenue of $90 million.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$1.86 a share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, the company earned 36 cents a share,
compared with analyst estimates of 34 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $18.7 million, below analysts' estimates of
$19.0 mln.
In May, the company had bought Norian, a unit of
Switzerland-based Synthes Inc . The unit manufactures
orthobiosurgery products distributed globally by Synthes.
The company's shares closed at $27.82 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)