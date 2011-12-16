UPDATE 1-Kensey Nash says St. Jude to pay lower royalty; withdraws outlook

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
* St Jude intends to pay 2 pct royalty on Angio-Seal
* Says in discussion with St Jude to resolve dispute
Dec 16 Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp withdrew its second-quarter outlook citing the uncertainty surrounding the royalty payment it receives on the sales of Angio-Seal, a vascular closure device, from St. Jude Medical Inc.
St. Jude now intends to pay a reduced royalty rate of 2 percent on Angio-Seal net sales, down from the 6 percent that Kensey Nash used to book earlier.
Kensey Nash said it has agreed to enter into a non-binding mediation with St. Jude to resolve the disputes over the royalty payments.
In March, 1999, St. Jude acquired the license for Angio-Seal, which was originally developed by Kensey Nash.
Kensey Nash shares closed at $26.70 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude