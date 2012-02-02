UPDATE 1-Kensey Nash Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.46

Feb 2 Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth in its core regenerative business that consists of orthopaedic and general surgery products.

Fourth-quarter net income was $4.3 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $3.3 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents a share.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $23 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 46 cents a share, on revenue of $23.35 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kensey sees third-quarter earnings to be negatively impacted by about $2.5 million as it will receive a lower rate royalty revenue from St. Jude Medical Inc.

The company sees third-quarter earnings per share of about 22-24 cents a share, on revenue of $20.2 million to $20.8 million.

Analysts expect the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $21.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.