British engineer Kentz appoints Meg Lassarat CFO

April 4 Kentz Corporation Ltd, a
British engineer focused on the energy sector, said Meg Lassarat
would replace Ed Power as chief financial officer.
Lassarat was most recently the CFO of Houston-based
engineering and field services company UniversalPegasus
International.
She would take on the role after Power steps down on May 29
upon reaching the normal retirement age. Power would stay on
through August to facilitate a smooth transition, Kentz said.
The FTSE-250 company has grown rapidly into a diversified
construction company with mining, oil and gas, and
infrastructure projects around the world. It listed on the
London Stock Exchange in 2008.
