British engineer Kentz appoints Meg Lassarat CFO

April 4 Kentz Corporation Ltd, a British engineer focused on the energy sector, said Meg Lassarat would replace Ed Power as chief financial officer.

Lassarat was most recently the CFO of Houston-based engineering and field services company UniversalPegasus International.

She would take on the role after Power steps down on May 29 upon reaching the normal retirement age. Power would stay on through August to facilitate a smooth transition, Kentz said.

The FTSE-250 company has grown rapidly into a diversified construction company with mining, oil and gas, and infrastructure projects around the world. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2008. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)