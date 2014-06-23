Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy UK's Kentz for $2 bln

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 23 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's largest engineering and construction company, said it would buy British energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash.
SNC-Lavalin said each Kentz shareholder will receive 935 pence per share, a premium of 33 percent to Kentz's Friday close on the London Stock Exchange.
Kentz's shares were trading at 930 pence at 1048 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share