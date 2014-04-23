BRIEF-Kentz awarded $125 mln contract in Kuwait by Fluor

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -
* Kentz corporation - kentz awarded us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait
* Kentz corporation ltd - awarded a us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait by fluor
* Kentz corporation ltd - will supply multi-discipline technical and supervisory personnel on a reimbursable basis to fluor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.
WASHINGTON, April 24 MetLife Inc is asking a U.S. court to put on pause a case over how the government deems certain companies "too big to fail," one of the most significant reforms to come out of the financial crisis, while President Donald Trump's administration finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.