BRIEF-Kentz awarded $125 mln contract in Kuwait by Fluor

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Kentz corporation - kentz awarded us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait

* Kentz corporation ltd - awarded a us$125m 5 year contract in kuwait by fluor

* Kentz corporation ltd - will supply multi-discipline technical and supervisory personnel on a reimbursable basis to fluor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
