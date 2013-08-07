版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 21:50 BJT

Kenya expects first overseas flights to Nairobi airport on Thursday

NAIROBI Aug 7 Kenya Airways said on Wednesday its first overseas flights to land at the Kenyan capital's fire-damaged airport would arrive as scheduled early on Thursday.

"Flights from London and from Bangkok will arrive in Nairobi tomorrow morning as scheduled, and will be processed through the domestic terminal," the national flag carrier said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐