Kenya resumes some international flights, fears for reputation

* Kenya says to build makeshift arrivals terminal
* International departures also badly damaged
* First international flight lands from Bangkok
* Passengers irate at delays, lack of information
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Aug 8 Some international flights
resumed at Nairobi's main airport on Thursday, but visitors
complained and vital air cargo was blocked underlining fears
that fire damage could threaten its role as Kenya's key
transport hub.
Fire swept through Kenya's main Jomo Kenyatta International
Airport early on Wednesday and forced a day-long shut down. The
blackened shell of the arrivals building continued to smoulder
on Thursday as white smoke drifted into the air.
Investigators say it is too early to ascertain the cause of
the fire, though they have ruled out terrorism, and officials
say they will build a makeshift international arrivals terminal
within days.
"What is key is the speed at which this is normalised. If
they can pull a rabbit out of the hat and get international
flights moving they may bail themselves out," said Aly Khan
Satchu, a Nairobi-based analyst.
"If this drags on it's going to damage Nairobi's regional
hub status."
The fire, which destroyed a large part of the international
departures section, was a blow to Kenya at the start of the peak
tourism season. The airport was operating at more than twice its
2.5 million passenger capacity.
Kenya's horticulture industry, a major foreign exchange
earner for east Africa's biggest economy, said it was preparing
for possible losses after cargo planes were grounded.
"We still haven't flown any produce out. We are waiting to
see what rolls out today. In the meantime, (we are trying) not
to bring any more produce out until we see what happens," Jane
Ngige, chief executive officer of exporters association Kenya
Flower Council, told Reuters.
While construction workers worked on a new terminal at the
airport, which will not be finished for months, white tents were
erected outside the domestic flights terminal to try to cope
with an influx of international travellers.
Some of the challenges facing Kenya were underscored by
angry passengers who were at the airport early on Thursday when
the first international flight landed from Bangkok.
"There is no info," said Jonathan Cross, a British tourist
flying with Ethiopian Airlines. "I was expecting there would
still be delays but I was expecting at least someone to be here
to give us information."