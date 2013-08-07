版本:
Kenya Airways shares fall after airport fire grounds all flights

NAIROBI Aug 7 Kenya Airways shares fell 2 percent to 9.35 shillings ($0.11) each after the country's main airport was closed down after it was gutted by fire early on Wednesday, grounding all incoming and outgoing flights.

