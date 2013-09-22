Somali al Shabaab group says Kenya can't act on its threats

| MOGADISHU, Sept 22
The Somali Islamist militant
group Al Shabaab taunted Kenya on Sunday as its guerrillas
awaited a government bid to end a siege in the Nairobi shopping
mall they had seized a day earlier.
Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, in
which 59 people were confirmed killed and a further undisclosed
number were being held hostage on Sunday.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to clear out the
attackers and track the planners down. In an address on Sunday,
he promised to punish the masterminds "swiftly and painfully".
"Where will Uhuru Kenyatta get the power with which he
threatened us?" Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab's military
operations spokesman, told Reuters in Somalia.
"His forces are the weakest in Africa. We have been fighting
Kenyan forces for two years ... If Uhuru wants peace from us, he
should withdraw his troops from Somalia."
Shortly after he made his comments, Kenyatta told a news
conference that Kenya would not relent on its "war on terror" in
Somalia, where its troops and other African peacekeepers are
fighting Islamist militants including al Shabaab.
The Kenyan government had said there were 10 to 15 attackers
in Nairobi, and that they had been isolated in one area of the
mall. Abu Musab declined to divulge details of the attackers or
their hostages.
Instead he taunted Kenya for seeking support from Israel,
after an Israeli security source said Israeli advisers were
helping Kenya to formulate a strategy to end the siege.
Addressing Kenya's leader, Abu Musab said: "Uhuru,
threatening and bluffing are nothing, take your own AK-47
(rifle) and meet us at the frontline."