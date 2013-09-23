White House troubled by Al Shabaab recruitment in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. officials are closely
watching efforts by Somalia's Al Shabaab group to recruit in the
United States, but have no direct information that Americans
were involved in the attack on a Nairobi shopping mall, a U.S.
officials said on Monday.
"All we've seen are the same reports coming out of Al
Shabaab ... but we have to run those to ground," White House
deputy national security advisor Ben Rhodes told reporters, when
asked whether any Americans took part in the assault.
"We do monitor very carefully and have for some time been
concerned about, efforts by Al Shabaab to recruit Americans or
U.S. persons to come to Somalia," Rhodes told reporters
traveling with the president to the United Nations.
"So this is an issue that has been tracked very closely by
the U.S. government and it's one that we'll be looking into in
the days ahead," he added.