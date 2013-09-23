版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 23日 星期一 11:37 BJT

Heavy and sustained gunfire from Kenyan mall under siege -witness

NAIROBI, Sept 23 Heavy and sustained gunfire was heard from the Kenyan shopping mall where at least 68 people were killed in an attack by the Somali al Shabaab group, suggesting a possible assault by Kenyan security forces, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

Kenya's military had earlier said on its Twitter feed that it was making every effort to bring the siege "to a speedy conclusion."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐