Brief gunfire, blasts at Kenya shopping mall siege

NAIROBI, Sept 23 Brief but intense gunfire accompanied by at least two blasts were heard coming from inside a Kenyan shopping mall where militants are holed up with hostages, a Reuters witness reported on Monday.

It was the latest of several eruptions of gunfire coming from inside Nairobi's Westgate mall since the early morning, after a largely quiet night. Some of the shots were heard coming from outside.
