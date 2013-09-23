版本:
War crimes trial of Kenyan VP Ruto adjourned over Nairobi hostage crisis

THE HAGUE, Sept 23 Judges at the International Criminal Court on Monday adjourned the trial of Kenyan Vice President William Ruto for a week to allow him to return home and deal with the hostage crisis at a Nairobi mall that has left at least 68 people dead.
