Blast in eastern Kenya's Garissa injures seven - local media

NAIROBI Nov 4 A suspected grenade attack on a church in the eastern Kenya town of Garissa injured seven people, local media reported on Sunday.

Two television channels said the Utawala Interdenominational Church, near a police compound, had been attacked and that gunfire could still be heard at the scene of the blast. No one from the police was immediately available to comment.

In September, a grenade attack on a church in Nairobi by suspected sympathisers of Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels killed a nine-year-old boy. In July, attacks on two churches in Garissa killed 17.

