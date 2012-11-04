Blast in eastern Kenya's Garissa injures seven - local media

NAIROBI Nov 4 A suspected grenade attack on a
church in the eastern Kenya town of Garissa injured seven
people, local media reported on Sunday.
Two television channels said the Utawala Interdenominational
Church, near a police compound, had been attacked and that
gunfire could still be heard at the scene of the blast. No one
from the police was immediately available to comment.
In September, a grenade attack on a church in Nairobi by
suspected sympathisers of Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab
rebels killed a nine-year-old boy. In July, attacks on two
churches in Garissa killed 17.