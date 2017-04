NAIROBI, Sept 22 Gunfire erupted briefly on Sunday inside the Nairobi shopping mall where Islamist militants are holed up with hostages, as day after at least 59 people were killed in an attack by the al Shabaab group.

Shortly before the gunfire, which erupted as Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta was addresing the nation, more than a dozen security personnel dressed in green camouflage were seen moving into the building, a Reuters witness near the scene said.