Somali Islamist militants threaten to kill Kenya hostages

BRIEF-Cargojet had amended its syndicated banking facility
* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million
MOGADISHU, Sept 23 Somali Islamist group al Shabaab said hostages held by militants holed up in a Nairobi shopping mall would be killed if force was used, according to an audio statement carried by a website linked to the group.
"Israelis and Kenyan forces have tried to enter Westgate (mall) by force but they could not, the mujahideen (fighters) will kill the hostages if the enemies use force," Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab's spokesman said in clip posted on www.somalimemo.net.
Israeli advisers are helping Kenya with strategy to end the siege that began on Saturday, an Israeli security force said. There has been sporadic bursts of gunfire and blasts from the mall.
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion
* institutional shareholder services recommended shareholders vote for nominees Anna Stylianides,Hubert Marleau,David Kay,Mark Mosley-Williams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: