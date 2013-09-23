Kenya says killed two militants in Monday operations

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, Sept 23 Kenya's interior minister said gunmen holed up inside a Nairobi shopping mall had caused a plume of smoke by setting mattresses alight in a supermarket as a decoy, and said two of the "terrorists" had been killed on Monday.
"We don't want to give you a definitive position on when we think the process will come to an end, but we are doing anything reasonably possible, cautiously though, to bring this process to an end," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told a news conference.
The minister also said all the militants were men, although some had dressed as women, possibly explaining witness accounts that some of those who launched the assault on Saturday were women.
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing