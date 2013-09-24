版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 14:35 BJT

Kenya TV says six more of the mall attackers killed

NAIROBI, Sept 24 Kenya's Citizen TV reported on Tuesday that troops had killed "six of the remaining attackers" at a Nairobi shopping mall, but did not give further details and the report was unsourced.

"Security forces killed six of the remaining attackers," the channel said in a brief headline. Officials earlier said three of the 10 to 15 people who stormed the building on Saturday had been killed.

The government said it was in control of the mall, although there was another burst of gunfire at 9.30 a.m. (0530 GMT) and two security personnel at the scene said security forces were still searching the mall.
