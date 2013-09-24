版本:
Heavy burst of gunfire heard from Kenyan mall attacked by Islamists

NAIROBI, Sept 24 A heavy burst of gunfire was heard from the Kenyan shopping mall in Nairobi where at least 62 people were killed in an attack by the Somali al Shabaab group, suggesting that the complex had not yet been secured, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

Kenya's Interior Ministry had said early on Tuesday that its forces were "in control" of the mall and had freed all hostages.
