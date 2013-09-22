Death toll in Kenya mall attack rises to 59 -minister

NAIROBI, Sept 22 The death toll in an attack on a upmarket mall in Kenya has risen to 59 people and the security forces are doing everything they can to ensure hostages inside come out safely, the interior minister said on Sunday, a day after the assault by gunmen.

Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku told reporters, that the government believed there were 10 to 15 attackers, saying they were investigating their identity but would not give details.

The Somali Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on the Kenyan capital's Westgate mall, which is frequented by Westerners as well as Kenyans. Several foreigners, including a Canadian diplomat, were among the dead.