U.S., UK, Israel helping Kenya in mall raid inquiry - minister

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenya has begun a forensic investigation into the weekend attack on a Nairobi shopping mall with the help of the United States, Israel, Britain and others, the interior minister told a news briefing on Wednesday.
"We have moved to the next phase," Joseph ole Lenku said, adding agencies from Germany and Canada as well as the police agency Interpol were also assisting. He said he did not expect the death toll, now at 72, to rise significantly and only expected to find more bodies of slain assailants.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.