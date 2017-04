WASHINGTON, Sept 22 President Barack Obama called Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday to express condolences over what the White House called a "terrorist attack" by the al Shabaab group at a Nairobi shopping mall that has killed at least 59 people.

"President Obama reiterated U.S. support for Kenya's efforts to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice," the White House said in a statement.