Somali prime minister calls for aid to combat al Shabaab

GENEVA, Sept 24 Somalia's prime minister said on
Tuesday that he was working closely with Kenyan authorities, and
called for international support to combat al Shabaab militants
who have claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on
Nairobi's Westgate mall.
Abdi Farah Shirdon told reporters in Geneva that, while he
could not be sure, he believed that the attackers were of
different nationalities.
Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council shortly afterwards,
he denounced the "cowardly attack". "The terror attack on
September 21 spared no one and those responsible must be held
accountable. Terror has no boundaries," he told the forum.