No verification that Americans involved in Kenya attack -U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there had been no verification that Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

Some U.S. news reports have said a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among those involved in a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi's Westgate mall.

Holder, speaking at an unrelated press conference, said U.S. officials still are working with Kenyan officials to investigate the attack.
