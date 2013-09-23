UPDATE 1-U.S. examines Kenya information about foreign link to mall attack

By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. authorities are
urgently looking into information given by the Kenyan government
that residents of Western countries, including the United
States, may have been among armed militants who attacked a
Nairobi shopping mall over the weekend, killing at least 62
people, U.S. security sources said.
Kenyan officials said their forces were "in control" of the
mall and combing it floor by floor looking for anyone left
behind. They said they believed all hostages had been freed.
A U.S. national security source said that the United States
had been notified through official channels that Kenyan
authorities now believed that foreigners, likely including U.S.
citizens or residents, were among the gunmen who attacked the
mall.
Reuters on Monday quoted Julius Karangi, Kenya's chief of
general staff, saying that the attackers included gunmen from
several countries. "We have an idea who they are, their
nationality and even the number," Karangi said.
He added: "We also have an idea this is not a local event.
We are fighting global terrorism here and we have sufficient
intel (intelligence) to suggest that." Karangi said the
attackers were "clearly a multinational collection from all over
the world."
The U.S. national security source said that Kenyan
authorities had passed similar information to American
authorities but that it was still unclear how much hard evidence
the Kenyans had.
A European security source said that Western authorities
still had reason to be wary of claims by Kenyan officials of
foreign involvement in the attacks.
U.S. officials had been looking for evidence that U.S.
citizens or residents were involved in the attack at least since
Sunday, when a Twitter account purporting to represent the
Somalia-based militant group al Shabaab published what it said
were the names of three Americans, a Canadian, a Swede, two
Britons, and a Finn who participated in the attack.
Multiple U.S. security sources said U.S. investigators now
believe the Twitter account and its claims were bogus.
However, U.S. authorities acknowledged that over the past
several years, as many as several dozen Americans have traveled
to Somalia to train or fight with al Shabaab, many of them from
Somali exile communities in Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota.
Laith Alkhouri, a private expert who monitors militant
Internet sites, said that al Shabaab would gain various
advantages by using Western or U.S. residents to carry out
operations.
"For Shabaab, it helps having Western nationals as
operatives: they carry Western passports, allowing them to
travel more freely, under less scrutiny. They also attract
worldwide attention, making Shabaab, in the eyes of the jihadist
base, a highly credible al Qaeda branch on the same footing as
AQAP (Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula), for attempting and
succeeding to carry bold transnational operations," he said.