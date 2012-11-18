UPDATE 4-Bomb rips through Nairobi minibus, killing six

* Attacks intensified in wake of Kenyan forces Kismayu
incursion
* Residents say Kenyan government should improve security
By Thomas Mukoya and Ben Makori
NAIROBI, Nov 18 A bomb tore through a minibus in
Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Sunday,
killing six people in an attack highlighting the security risks
Kenya faces because of its intervention in Somalia to fight al
Qaeda-linked militants.
Kenya has suffered a string of deadly attacks in its capital
Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa as well as the eastern
garrison town of Garissa over the past year.
The attacks have been blamed on Somali militants and their
sympathisers in retaliation for Kenya's deployment of troops in
neighbouring Somalia last year to drive out al Shabaab rebels
whom Nairobi has blamed for attacks on Kenyan territory.
"I saw bodies ripped apart," said a Reuters photographer at
the scene of the blast. He saw a crowd lifting five dead bodies
wrapped in sacks onto the back of a police vehicle.
The force of the explosion left only the charred skeleton of
the minibus, commonly known as matatus in Kenya, the orange
seats ripped apart. The windows of a nearby cafe were shattered
and two other cars were damaged.
Nairobi regional police commander Moses Ombati said the
explosion was caused by a bomb and that there was a possibility
it had been inside the matatu when it exploded.
Earlier he said a grenade had been hurled into the matatu.
"It was a bomb that caused the explosion. Five people died
on the spot and another died while undergoing treatment at a
hospital," he told Reuters.
The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter account that seven
people had been killed and 24 people had been taken to hospital.
"I just heard a blast. I thought I'd hit something. The van
was suddenly thrown upwards," the matatu's driver, Bernard Kibe,
told reporters at the scene. He said the matatu had been filled
to capacity, with about 25 people onboard.
LAX SECURITY
The attacks in Kenya have intensified since Kenyan troops,
alongside African Union forces, launched an offensive seven
weeks ago against al Shabaab's last major urban stronghold, the
Somali port of Kismayu, forcing the rebels to flee.
"There's a laxity on the side of the government. This is the
fourth attack in three weeks," said bystander Maurice Ouma, as a
police siren wailed by.
"The government has to take responsibility for providing
security for its citizens," he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack but tensions rose in Eastleigh, a Nairobi district often
referred to as "Little Mogadishu".
Witnesses reported Kenyan nationals throwing stones at
Somalis in Eastleigh, apparently blaming them for the attack, a
sentiment shared by Ouma.
"It's unfortunate that now people we're hosting are actually
turning against us," he said. Police fired in the air to
disperse the crowd.
In September Kenyan police said they seized more than 150
detonators in Nairobi.
In July, masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and
grenade attacks on two churches in Garissa, killing at least 17
people.
Armed cattle raiders killed at least 32 Kenyan police
officers in a military-style ambush last weekend. The attack
exposed how ill-equipped Kenya's police force is as it faces
challenges on several fronts, including a presidential election
next March.