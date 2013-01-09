Eight killed in Kenya raid, police see political hand

* Attacks linked to political jostling ahead of elections
* Raids raise fears of electoral violence in March polls
* Forty one killed in a similar attack in December
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 9 Eight people were killed
when raiders armed with guns, machetes and arrows attacked a
village in Kenya's Coast Province on Wednesday in what police
said was politically instigated fighting linked to upcoming
elections.
The raiders were Pokomo farmers who attacked semi-nomadic
Orma pastoralists. It was latest violence in a dispute
ostensibly over grazing land and water in which 100 people were
killed last August in raids and revenge attacks.
However, the conflict had taken on political dimensions, a
senior police officer said.
"We have names of several politicians, business people and
local elites who we believe have been, and are still funding the
attacks in the Tana. They are using grazing land and water as
excuses," regional police chief Aggrey Adoli told reporters in
Mombasa.
Police would soon make arrests of those suspected of being
behind the violence.
"When we arrest them, they will tell us how and where they
are acquiring illegal firearms and other weapons to arm these
locals," Adoli said.
The raiders from the Pokomo tribe attacked Nduru village in
the Tana delta, home to Ormas, and killed one woman and four men
at dawn, he said. The Ormas killed two of the attackers in
defence, and one other Orma died while being taken to hospital.
Four policemen who were escorting a local government
official to tour the scene of the attacks were also wounded when
their vehicle was attacked.
Kenya Red Cross officials said they evacuated nine other
wounded people to a hospital in the resort town of Malindi,
located 100 km (62 miles) from the area of the attack.
"Many of them were bleeding from gunshot wounds and cuts
and we had to administer first aid as we carried them to
hospital," Coast Province Red Cross co-ordinator Mwanaisha
Hamisi told Reuters.
Although the two tribes have fought for years over access
to grazing land and water, police and human rights groups blame
the recent violence on politicians seeking to drive away parts
of the population they believe will vote for their rivals in the
presidential and parliamentary elections in March.
This has raised fears of a repeat of the ethnic violence
that rocked Kenya after the disputed 2007 presidential election,
in which more than 1,200 people were killed nationwide and
thousands more driven from their homes.
The attacks took place despite the deployment of more than
1,000 security personnel in the area.