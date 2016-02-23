Kenyan wind power project cancelled due to land disputes

NAIROBI Feb 23 A $144 million Kenyan wind power
project backed by a joint venture between Macquarie Group and
Old Mutual Investment Group has been cancelled due to opposition
from local landowners and farmers, developer Kinangop Wind Park
said on Tuesday.
Kinangop's 60.8 megawatt (MW) project in Nyandarua County in
central Kenya was due to come online by mid-2015 but progress
was hobbled by disputes with residents over compensation for
land.
Last year, local farmers also opposed the project, saying
they would be forced to sell their land. They also said the
turbines could cause health problems, which the developer
denied.
Kinangop in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday said
protests by locals had made it difficult for workers to build
the wind farm.
"Due to the consequent material delay, project funds have
been depleted and the project can no longer be completed by the
shareholders," it said.
The project had aimed to provide electricity to an estimated
150,000 Kenyan homes by 2018.
Its failure is a setback for the East African nation's drive
to increase its power generation capacity by 5,000 MW in the
five years to end-2017.
Kenya's other wind power projects include the 300 MW Lake
Turkana Wind Power site in the north of the country.
Kinangop's main investor is Africa Infrastructure Investment
Fund II which is advised by African Infrastructure Investment
Managers, a joint venture between Macquarie and Old Mutual.
The rest of the stake is held by Norway's investment fund
for developing countries, Norfund.
General Electric had won the contract to supply the
plant's turbines.
