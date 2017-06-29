FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya says major wind power line to be ready in three months
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午3点12分 / 2 天前

Kenya says major wind power line to be ready in three months

2 分钟阅读

NAIROBI, June 29 (Reuters) - A power line linking a 310 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to Kenya's national grid, delayed by landowners' compensation demands among other issues, is expected to be ready in the next three months, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Kenya relies heavily on geothermal and hydro power for its electricity, providing the bulk of the country's total 2,341 MW output. Wind power provides about 25 MW.

The construction of the 266-mile (428-km), 400-kilovolt power line from the Lake Turkana Wind Power project, running from Loiyangalani in the north to Suswa in the centre, started in November 2015 and had been due to be completed by December.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems, supplier of the wind farm's 365 turbines, said this month the wind farm was ready for launch but would be idle until next year as the government had not yet installed the transmission line.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said on Thursday work was under way to get all required material for local subcontractors as Spain's Grupo Isolux Corsan, the main contractor, was having financial difficulties.

"We saw the need that instead of us terminating the contract, we'd rather manage by getting the materials because the subcontractors who are working on the line are Kenyans," Keter told a news conference.

"If we get the materials within the next three months, we should complete the line from Lake Turkana all the way to Suswa," he said.

The Lake Turkana consortium consists of KP&P Africa, Aldwych International, Investment Fund for Developing Countries, Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation, Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries, Sandpiper and Vestas.

Once completed, Google will acquire Vestas' 12.5 percent-stake in the project. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

