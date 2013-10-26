版本:
2013年 10月 27日 星期日

Tullow Oil suspends work at two Kenya exploration blocks

NAIROBI Oct 26 Tullow Oil said on Saturday it had suspended drilling operations on two blocks in northwest Kenya due to security concerns, after local residents held protests demanding that they be given a fair share of jobs at the sites.

"We have temporarily suspended our operations across Block 10BB and Block 13T in Turkana East and Turkana South sub-counties. The priority at the moment is to ensure the safety and security of our staff," Tullow said in a statement.

