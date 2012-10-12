版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 02:11 BJT

Blasts heard in residential area of Kenya's capital

NAIROBI Oct 12 Two louds blasts struck a residential district near the Kenyan capital late on Friday, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties, police said.

"It is not immediately clear what caused the explosions, the bomb squad is on its way there," said Wilfred Mbithi, an assistant police commisioner.

The residential area is near to Nairobi's central business district.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐