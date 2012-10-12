Blasts heard in residential area of Kenya's capital

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
NAIROBI Oct 12 Two louds blasts struck a residential district near the Kenyan capital late on Friday, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties, police said.
"It is not immediately clear what caused the explosions, the bomb squad is on its way there," said Wilfred Mbithi, an assistant police commisioner.
The residential area is near to Nairobi's central business district.
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, and the company's stock tumbled.