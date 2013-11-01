UPDATE 1-Africans push deferral of Kenya trials with U.N. draft resolution

UNITED NATIONS Nov 1 Rwanda, Togo and Morocco
circulated among U.N. Security Council members on Friday a draft
resolution to defer the International Criminal Court trials of
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for
one year.
The African Union asked the Security Council last week to
postpone the trials of Kenyatta and Ruto so they can deal with
the aftermath of the Nairobi mall attack by al Qaeda-linked
group al Shabaab, in which at least 67 people were killed in
September.
Kenyatta and Ruto face charges related to the violence after
Kenya's 2007 elections, in which 1,200 people died. Both deny
the charges and have tried to have the cases adjourned or
halted. Ruto's trial started last month, while Kenyatta's trial
is due to start on Feb. 5 after being delayed for a third time.
The Security Council can defer International Criminal Court
proceedings for one year under Article 16 of the Rome Statute
that established The Hague-based court a decade ago. The council
would need to adopt a resolution to take that step.
"We are mandated by the African Union to ensure the deferral
is granted," Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana told Reuters
in a statement on Friday. "We have a draft resolution ... we do
hope and wish that it will be supported by all council members."
But the 15-member Security Council, which heard an
impassioned plea for a deferral from a delegation of African
ministers during an informal meeting on Thursday, is split.
Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United
States stated on Thursday that it was opposed to a deferral.
A resolution needs nine votes and no veto by any of the five
permanent members - the United States, Russia, Britain, China
and France. Council diplomats said there was not enough support
for a deferral of the Kenyan cases to be approved.
Some U.N. diplomats have noted that the council had already
turned down a previous deferral request by Kenya in 2011 and
rejected a request in May for the cases to be terminated because
the council had no such power.
The Kenyan cases have caused a growing backlash against the
International Criminal Court from some African governments,
which regard it as a tool of Western powers used to unfairly
target Africans.
The African Union also plans to raise its issues with the
International Criminal Court at a November meeting of the
Assembly of State Parties, which is made up of the 122 members
of the court.