Kenya targets 1 million digital jobs for youths in a year

| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Jan 20 Kenya has started a digital
skills training programme to enable 1 million young people to
secure freelance online work in the next year, in a bid to
tackle the country's acute youth unemployment problem.
Kenya has the highest rate of youth joblessness in East
Africa, the World Bank said, with 17 percent of all young people
eligible for work lacking jobs. Neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda
have comparable rates of 5.5 and 6.8 percent respectively.
There are now an estimated 40,000 Kenyans who have secured
online work ranging from transcription services to software
development on sites like Amazon's MTURK and the Kenyan-owned
KuHustle platform.
Joe Mucheru, the minister for information, communication and
technology, said the digital jobs initiative aimed to boost that
number to 1 million, using a partly government-funded programme
called Ajira, or "employment" in Swahili.
"It is called the gig economy," he told Reuters, without
saying how much the government was funding. "Companies are
actually putting work online because it is cheaper, it is
efficient and it is better for them."
Kenya has sought to promote itself as a tech hub for Africa.
Its successes include pioneering work by Safaricom to
build a mobile money payments system M-Pesa that can be used on
the simplest devices and which has been mimicked abroad.
But experts say Kenya and other African governments seeking
to expand IT skills in their economies need to improve the
reliability of electricity supplies, lower the cost of Internet
access and boost IT training in the education system.
UNLEASHING CREATIVITY
Through Ajira, Kenya's government sends mentors across the
nation to train young people, providing Internet connectivity
for free on Wi-fi and an online registration platform.
Kenya's Internet penetration rate is about 85.3 percent
according to the regulator Communications Authority of Kenya,
high compared with 28.7 percent for the continent as a whole.
"When you give young people Internet connectivity and you
give them gadgets, they get creative and they start finding
things," said Sam Gichuru, the co-founder of KuHustle.
KuHustle has 21,000 Kenyans who use it to secure online
work. Gichuru plans to launch it in other African nations.
Derrick Muturi, 25, started online work with KuHustle in
2013 and now runs a firm that employs four to develop livestock
management apps for farmers and runs a website for meat
deliveries.
Muturi, an IT graduate who works from Nairobi's business
incubation centre Nailab, said he was able to start a small
business without hunting for capital, one of the biggest
challenges for African entrepreneurs.
"Your capital is actually what you know, your experience and
how good you are," he said.
The government initiative mirrors one started by Google
, which has trained half a million young Africans with
digital skills and aims to create 1 million web-based jobs.
